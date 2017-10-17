Total relaxation and indoor space unlike any other describes this one-of-a-kind home. From the craftsman feel of the stone exterior, to the stunning architectural wood features throughout the home, to the energy efficient geothermal heat pump this home is all about the details! Owning this home offers maintenance features such as additional tubing around the plumbing for insects, a crystal clear water filtration system, filtration for hot water under the sink, water heated w/thermal geo energy & 3-zones for Heating & AC. Aesthetic features include ceilings made of knotted Hickory and Cedar, hand troweled finishes on the walls, stone fireplace & accent walls, custom lighting, custom cabinets, solid surface counters & a hot tub. But that's not all...there is also a separate apartment, workshop & enough garage space to house 6 cars! We know you're interested...so take a look!