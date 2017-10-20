Beautifully updated home nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Miles. Come see this 2 story house that has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The home has a new roof, new paint inside and out, new plumbing and new flooring. Beautiful mature trees outside and a driveway that starts on one side of the home, goes behind the home and ends up on the other side of the house. 2 car carport has been used as a workshop. Beautiful cabinets, large bedrooms and 2 living areas to accommodate a growing family. Do not miss out on this opportunity to own a beautiful home.