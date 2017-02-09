3946 Caroline Ln, San Angelo , TX 76904
When:
February 12, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
3946 Caroline Ln
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$262 000
Agent Information
New Four Bed/2 Bath in Baker Ranch. Located in Southland and close to Lamar Elementary, shopping and restaurants. Granite throughout. An open living/kitchen layout with split bedrooms. Stucco and brick exterior. Covered Patio for entertaining! Very efficient home w/heat pump and Argon Gas Vinyl double pane windows. Home will have in wall pest defense. Could this be your next home?