3834 Millbrook, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
January 29, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
3834 Millbrook
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$184 900
Agent Information
This is a very nice must see home with updates throughout. It is a 4 bdrm/3 bath house located conveniently off of Southwest Blvd. Large spacious rooms with an open floor plan and very large living room. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new flooring throughout the house. There is also a large workshop/storage building in the backyard.