Do you need room....here it is! This very large 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nicely updated and ready for you! Updates include flooring throughout, kitchen remodel with granite countertops, paint inside and out, interior doors, garage door, 2 recently replaced hot water heaters, blinds, and breaker box. The kitchen has a large pantry with lots of cabinets and the refrigerator stays with the house. The master suite is fabulous with a fireplace and recently redone master bath. In this master oasis there is a large walk in shower with tons of storage.....including cedar lined closets! An enclosed back patio adds more space with a very private back yard. There is a covered carport in addition to the 2 car garage and extra storage attached. Priced right so get your clients in today!!