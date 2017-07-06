Charming is the best way to capture the essence of this home. This 3-bdrm/3 bath home is close to ASU and centrally located to everything in town. Large windows flood the common areas with natural light and the generous sized rooms have plenty of space for anyone that likes to entertain. Entertainers that like to cook will appreciate the impressive, 6 burner stove, stainless appliances, and solid surface counters. The master suite enjoys a spacious walk-in closet with loads of organization. Since this home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths it would be perfect for an individual family, a family in need of a mother-in-law set up or perfect for students attending ASU. It has been well cared for and is ready to charm its next owner.