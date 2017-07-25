PRICE REDUCED! Absolutely pristine condition! 4 bedroom 2 bath home in The Bluffs. Privacy past back fence with common area, split bedroom arrangement, and granite counters. Large enough for the growing family and close to shopping, parks and schools in Southwest San Angelo. Beautifully landscaped front yard with sprinklers and large back yard. Large open kitchen to living area and nice sized dining area. Shaded back patio and large cozy fireplace. Ready for a new owner!