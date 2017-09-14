Come home to the peace and quiet of this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an extra room that can be used as a man cave or an office. House is located on approximately .70 acres. Large workshop 23' x 34'. Open floor plan with many nice features: center island, scraped hardwood laminate flooring. Floor to ceiling walk-in sower in master bedroom. Garden tub in master. Large closets, granite counters in master bath, pella windows. Water well on property, storm cellar shelter.