NEW CONSTRUCTION, Large Lot, Water Well & WALL ISD! This beautiful Benchmark home offers 4 bedrooms/3 baths. The various materials used on the outside of the home give it a distinctive look. As you enter the home you will be pleased to see how the graceful arches mark the different living areas without closing them off. The living room features a floor to ceiling Austin Stone fireplace and a stacked ceiling with recessed lighting. The kitchen is finished with custom wood cabinets, a large corner pantry, granite counters & stainless appliances. The master suite is private & enjoys a separate jetted tub & shower along with his & hers vanities with an abundance of storage. Speaking of storage the master closet is an organizational dream! A Jack & Jill bath connect 2 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Combine the inside features with a covered patio & great location and you will be ready to move in today. We didn't have enough room to tell you everything so come take a look !