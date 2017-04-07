7829 Elk Run St, San Angelo, TX 76901
When:
April 9, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
7829 Elk Run St
San Angelo, TX 76901
Asking:
$205 000
Agent Information
This Buffalo Heights 4 bedroom is better than new. It feels and looks as though it has never been lived in. The living, dining and kitchen areas are all wide open and great for entertaining. The front of the bar is rocked to match the fireplace and it looks awesome! The master bedroom is split for the other three and is a great size. The master bath is very large and looks like a model home bath. Come see this one before it gets away :)