Beautiful 4 bedroom home with lots of extra custom features. The windows in the living and kitchen are absolutely gorgeous! The living, kitchen and dining are wide open and ready for family and friends. The master is split from the other three bedrooms. The master bath is very large and will "take you away". The back yard faces east which means that it will usually be shaded in the afternoons for those summer cookouts. There is also a great workshop/storage building for all your hobbies