709 State Court Dr, San Angelo, TX 76905
When:
October 8, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
709 State Court Dr
San Angelo, TX 76905
Asking:
$132 500
Agent Information
CHECK OUT THE NEW PRICE! Great home, many updates, including new vinyl double-pane windows. Fresh paint inside, Awesome location, walking distance to North Gate of Goodfellow Air Force Base. Corner lot of a cul-de-sec. Nice yard with two storage sheds, a covered work space and a storm shelter. Three bedrooms plus another room for office, den, etc. Take a look, this may be your new home, just waiting for you to find it. Listed by Jim Slaughter at Jim Slaughter Realtors.