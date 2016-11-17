Home w/ great outdoor spaces on corner of cul-de-sac. Nice curb appeal & delightful side yard w/ covered patio - great for relaxation & entertaining. Plenty of parking w/ a 2-car garage + extra garage space w/ access to a small yard. This would be a perfect man cave w/ space for extra parking or storage. Inside, there is an open floor plan w/ extras such as granite counters, Jacuzzi style bath, nice pantry, lg utility plus 8x9 bonus rm perfect for office or hobbies. Extras make this home!