DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY IT'S COVER!!! Amazing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home Is Unbelievable When You Walk In ~ A MUST SEE! 2 Large Living Areas, Wonderful Kitchen With New Stove & Dishwasher, Refrigerator Conveys, Large Master Bedroom & Bath, Nice BEDROOM Sizes, Large Closets. Come And See This Beautiful Country Home On 5 Acres With A Double Car Carport, 3 Sides Fenced, Fantastic Views & Room To Grow! (Seller has Appraisal States 2146SF)