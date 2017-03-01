3BR/2BA is a MUST SEE on a quiet cul-de-sac in Country Club Lake Estates. HEATED floor in master bath, his & her vanities in BOTH bathrooms. Fireplace, two dining areas, office, hot tub, in-ground pool, remote light/fan controls in bedrooms. Stainless steel refrigerator and microwave convey. New roof & triple pane windows installed 2015. Two water wells, city water, large yard. Come see this incredible value in one of San Angelo's finest neighborhoods w/access to the Concho River! Call today!!