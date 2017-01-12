The beautiful and spacious room has room for any and all of your needs! You must check out the HUGE backyard with sprinkler system runs on well water. Updates include: hot water heater, range, roof, new windows, HVAC replaced. This split 3 BR/2 BA, wet bar, study, open floor plan and 3 car garage has enough room for what ever your needs may be. You must check out this spacious yard it will make you feel like you are in the country and the current owners have taken wonderful care of this home!