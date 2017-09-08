The Country Home of your dreams! If you were planning a home with all of the extra touches, this would be it. Don't build it yourself, come experience the beauty of the Christoval Hill Country with a 2 year old custom built home on 5 acres. This open floor plan includes a 9x5 kitchen island, custom white shaker cabinets a dedicated office area as well upgrades you haven't even thought of yet! Stainless GE Profile Series appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, jetted soaker tub, large 6x4 walk in shower, farm house sink, unbelievable utility/pantry, carbon infused strand bamboo flooring, & these are just the items you can see. The real joy is all of the extra touches the homeowner added that make the home more energy efficient and low maintenance like Pex home-run manifold system for plumbing, Rheem 4 ton HVAC system, & engineered foundation & trusses. A Mueller metal roof is the cherry on top! Don't overlook the 30 amp RV hookup & 440 sq ft workshop. Clean. Modern. Awesome.