This beautiful home sits on two lots and has an apartment. The hardwood floors are absolutely stunning- pictures don't do it justice! There are 2 huge living areas and two dining areas. The kitchen has solid surface countertops and a ton of cabinets. The pantry is custom made. The yard is also huge and has big trees. This house sits on a gorgeous street with very nice homes. Come see your new home today. Hosted by Leslee and Rodney Fleming.