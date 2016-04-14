PRICE REDUCED!

This is an amazing home. It has beautiful hard wood floors, three fireplaces, two living areas, two dining areas, & large bedrooms. It is in very nice condition & has lovely features common to it's era. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, corian countertops, & the pantry is fantastic! The outside is equally impressive; from the huge double lot to the deck, bbq and hot tub areas. In the backyard is a small house with a full bath which could be used for extra income & a shed/workshop.