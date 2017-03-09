6021 San Saba St, San Angelo, TX 76901
When:
March 12, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
6021 San Saba St
San Angelo, TX 76901
Asking:
$233 000
Agent Information
This home has a great layout.This 3BDM/2BA features spacious separated bedrooms as well as a wide foyer leading in to a wide open living area. The kitchen and nook tie into the living room with a BEAUTIFUL arch way. The cosmetic finish outs are all top grade including granite countertops throughout, ceramic tile in the wet areas, and laminate in the living quarters. A MUST see!