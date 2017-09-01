Looking for the country feel without the commute? Well, come on in and make yourself at home. This beautiful property is located in the esteemed Bluffs neighborhood and just around the corner from shopping, Loop 306, and tons of entertainment including the local lakes and state park. The gleaming living room tile floors will keep you cool in the summer while the gas log fireplace will keep you toasty in the winter. The bright, airy kitchen and dining space will inspire you to search Grandma’s old cook book for that tried and true cookie recipe. Prepare to relax in the large master retreat featuring a rustic barn door, updated vanity and sinks, separate tub and oversized shower, and double walk-in closets. Step out the back door to find a peaceful and private West-facing patio, perfect for watching sunsets and entertaining around the BBQ pit. Top it all off with a bonus room fit for an office or den, split floor plan, extra parking, RV gate to the backyard, and more. Hannah Vick, a loan officer with Guild Mortgage, will be present to assist with any financing questions as well! Call Lauren at 325-340-8484 or Hannah at 325-340-8915 if you have any questions!