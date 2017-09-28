Outstanding one owner home has large living/dining combination with gorgeous cedar bead board ceiling, vaulted and special feature over living area. Wood burning fireplace also has screen and electric logs. Master suite has office/sitting area and two full baths, one with shower; other has tub with stained glass above it. All downstairs baths have heated floors. Third bedroom presently being used as office. Kitchen has Saltillo tile floor, granite countertops, glass cooking surface, double ovens, one convection with meat probe. Also island work area and built-in desk. One-bedroom, one-bath apartment above garage is 667 square feet and has private entrance form garage and attached carport. Roof is Class A laminated shingle. Huge oak trees and extra parking. Listed by Binnie Dierschke at Dierscke & Dierschke. (325) 656-7374.