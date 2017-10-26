This is one 4 bedroom, 2 bath you are NOT going to want to miss! This beautiful home in Baker Ranch has the much-desired open floor plan, beautiful wood floors, spectacular granite counter tops all to be admired while sitting in front of your cozy fireplace. The large master bedroom suite has a wonderful sitting area that can be used for many different things including an office or a nursery. The backyard receives the morning sun making the afternoons a great play yard for your little ones, or a perfect time for you to work in the very well-maintained vegetable garden or separate herb garden. And as if that wasn't enough there is a very high producing peach tree in the backyard as well. Hurry this one won't last long.