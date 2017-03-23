SPACIOUS home in SAISD! Perfect home for a large family looking for some elbow room. This 2,254 sqft, 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home sits on 2.3 acres. It has a good size living room with fireplace & two dining areas. The home has 2 en-suite master bedrooms, one upstairs & one down, a 3rd bath upstairs & half bath downstairs. Plenty of parking with a 2 car garage, circle drive & additional caliche parking pad. The exterior was repainted in Feb. Property is fenced & cross fenced.