Large home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathroom with a Jack & Jill Plan. Spilt floor plan with good size BRs and large closets. Built in bookshelves in the 4th bedroom would be great for an Office or Library. House has been recently updated with new Carpeting bedrooms and LR.Ceramic Tile in rest of the house. Door Knobs and locks Roof 2014, Fence, Attic Ladder, Exterior Paint on house 2015. Kitchen has Quartz Counter Tops New Dishwasher and Stove Top. Water Softener and RO.