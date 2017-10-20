5209 Fairway, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
October 22, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
5209 Fairway
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$252 525
Agent Information
This 4 bedroom 3 bath townhome has quite the charm. Located in Bentwood Country Club Estates, this home has updates. Freshly painted on the outside and inside, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, new hardwood flooring and hardware in the kitchen and bathrooms. Very spacious home with tons of storage space. 3 car garage with even more storage. Newly landscaped yard with little to no maintenance required.