This charming Santa Rita cottage is just a hop, skip & a jump away from Santa Rita Elem School. That means you can sit on your porch & watch the road covered with a canopy of trees for your child to walk home from school. Inside there is a perfect balance of period features like original wood floors, pressed tin ceilings & a wood burning fireplace flanked by glass front built-ins & updated features such as the remodeled kitchen. This is the very best of location & move-in ready historic charm. Janice Petty is hosting this open house. Her cell is 325-277-4274.