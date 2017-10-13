Owner pride shows in this 4 bedroom 2 bath Tony Jones home. Kitchen has granite countertops, stained cabinets. In barely 3 years owner has added custom made shutters in living area and room facing the street, paved additional parking in the back, loft built in to attic for additional storage, security system, backyard sprinkler system installed, patio area enlarged with sand stone and yard landscaped. Centrally located and near shopping areas. You will not want to miss the opportunity to be in the home of your dreams. Check it out today.