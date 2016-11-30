4950 Red Oak Lane, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
January 15, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
4950 Red Oak Lane
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$229 900
Agent Information
Beautiful New Construction! Lovely Neutral Colors. Tile everywhere but bedrooms. Extra Insulation, Sprinkler System, Plush Back Yard, Xeriscaped Front Yard. Large Live Oak Trees in Front & Back Yard. Steel Post on Privacy Fence. Custom Blinds throughout. Lots of Cabinets & Storage. Huge Kitchen, Large rooms. Must See!! 2/10 Home Warranty will be transferred. Many more Amenities!