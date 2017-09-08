4817 Bermuda Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
September 10, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
4817 Bermuda Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$184 900
This wonderful home in Southwest San Angelo just reduced. Beautiful trees to shade your home on those hot summer days. Large Master Suite with his/her closets, separate tub and shower. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only 10+ minutes to Goodfellow Air Force Base. Shopping is close by with Wal Mart, SAM's, and the new HEB soon to be built. Great neighborhood to live in. Wonderful established area. Don't miss your opportunity to live in a great spot.