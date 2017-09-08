This wonderful home in Southwest San Angelo just reduced. Beautiful trees to shade your home on those hot summer days. Large Master Suite with his/her closets, separate tub and shower. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only 10+ minutes to Goodfellow Air Force Base. Shopping is close by with Wal Mart, SAM's, and the new HEB soon to be built. Great neighborhood to live in. Wonderful established area. Don't miss your opportunity to live in a great spot.