PRICE REDUCED!

Peaceful, easy living in this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home, on a quite tree lined street. The open floor plan makes this a great place for family or friends to meet, along with 2 covered patios. The home has a rain water capture system so you can water anytime you want and keep your yard looking great even in the dry times.

Agent is Steve Urbantke with Rocky Spoonts.