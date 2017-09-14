LARGE 3/2 Tony Jones patio home in a great location. Ceramic tile, carpet, pantry in the kitchen with a SECOND WALK IN pantry in laundry room. Large storage room in garage. BIG bedrooms and walk in closets in every room and master has a built in. Built ins in the hall for extra storage. This home has large square footage. Recessed lighting, fire place, open floor plan, split bedrooms,and security system. Stainless steel appliances that convey with the property. Close to shopping and schools in a nice quiet neighborhood. Well maintained and owner pride shows inside and out. Xeriscaped for low yard maintenance front and back. This street dead ends so not a lot of through traffic. Only 4 years old!! Priced $1000 over tax appraisal. Come see this gem today!!