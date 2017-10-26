Effortless comfort was achieved in the design of the 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Buyers can take this ALMOST NEW space and create their own vision of exactly what they want in a perfect home! Amenities include an open floor plan with split bedrooms, custom cabinets with tile backsplash, granite counters and a large master suite with dual vanities. If you have kids in your life they will love the large backyard and play area. Let this property be the stage to create new memories with family and friends...come by and take a look!