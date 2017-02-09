3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living areas in Santa Rita under $90 sq. ft. Priced to reflect need for carpet & paint updates. 2 blocks from Santa Rita Elementary. Mature live oaks front & back. 11x18 pergola covered patio. Rear-entry 2 car garage. Extra parking. Iron & stone back fencing. 11x15 workshop. Cooktop, double oven, refrigerator new in 2016, roof in 2013, heating/cooling in 2015. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Utility room with sink plus additional storage room with garage access.