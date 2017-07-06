3918 Margaret Lane, San Angelo, TX 76904
Very Charming Home in the Homestead Addition. Outside of home is rock and stucco. Large entryway with archways that lead to Living Room. Kitchen has nice cabinets and granite counter-tops (bathrooms too). Bedrooms are spacious, including the Master bedroom. Master bath has two vanities, plus separate shower and tub. This house has a split bedroom arrangement, plus a large second bath. New features added to this charming home are Plantation Shutters on all windows, Pergola with TV set-up and surround sound added to the outside and Master bedroom. Landscaped with rock and grass. Lake Nasworthy view from the backyard. Come see this Great House!!