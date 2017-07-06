Very Charming Home in the Homestead Addition. Outside of home is rock and stucco. Large entryway with archways that lead to Living Room. Kitchen has nice cabinets and granite counter-tops (bathrooms too). Bedrooms are spacious, including the Master bedroom. Master bath has two vanities, plus separate shower and tub. This house has a split bedroom arrangement, plus a large second bath. New features added to this charming home are Plantation Shutters on all windows, Pergola with TV set-up and surround sound added to the outside and Master bedroom. Landscaped with rock and grass. Lake Nasworthy view from the backyard. Come see this Great House!!