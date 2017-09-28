Enter this beautiful patio home through gated courtyard. Spacious rooms with lots of storage. Both baths have been updated with granite and new tile. Office area next to living room has floor to ceiling shelves and overlooks the enclosed screened porch. Large living room has fireplace, vaulted ceiling with fan/light. Kitchen range, refrigerator, washer and dryer all remain. Listed by Binnie Dierschke at Dierschke & Dierschke. (325) 656-7374.