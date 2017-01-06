3801 Southland Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
January 8, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
3801 Southland Blvd
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$204 900
Agent Information
New Price! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on corner lot. Great space and huge back porch for enjoying the cooler weather. Granite counter tops updated bathrooms. Kitchen appliances convey. Split bedroom arrangement and extra storage throughout. Brand new 10x14 Tuff Shed in back yard conveys as well. Come take a look. Seller will professionally clean carpets before closing.