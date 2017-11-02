This 3 bdrm/2 bath home offers exceptional comfort and meticulous attention to detail. Updates to the kitchen include recently updated counters and cabinets that have been treated for easy care and cleaning as well as a RO that is hooked into the refrigerator. The living room is finished with architectural details which give it dimension and texture and a cozy gas fireplace to take the chill out of a cool day. The unexpected surprise is the customized workspace in the garage. Fitted with insulation and a Lennox split-air unit to keep it the perfect temperature year round. If you don't need a workspace, this is truly a multi-purpose space, perfect for a man cave, game room or the teen scene. These are just some of the features that make this home life-ready!