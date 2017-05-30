3630 Dominion Ridge, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
June 4, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
3630 Dominion Ridge
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$229 000
Agent Information
What is better than immaculate? This home! The sellers' updates & attention to detail will make your move easy. Kitchen was recently updated w/counters & cabinets that were painted & treated for easy cleaning. The RO is hooked into the refrig & this stays. The gas fireplace & arch. details are great focal points in the living rm. The family handyman will LOVE the workspace & customization in the garage & with the insulation & Lennox split-air unit will keep the temp perfect year round! Must See!