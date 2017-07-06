Fantastic Family Home in College Hills West! This home has so much to offer your growing family. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, Huge Den with Wood Burning Fireplace. Very nice updated kitchen, dining, guest bath and new tile in entryway. Nice size bedrooms with large closets. Sequestered Master bedroom! Enjoy your large master bath with jetted garden tub. Large closets and extra storage. The formal living is being used as office/gameroom/excersize room-The sky is the limit. Nice size laundry room. Wonderful enclosed porch leading to a large backyard with a beautiful swimming pool and diving board. Back yard includes a dog run for your fur babies. Come, make a big SPLASH today and purchase this Great Family Home!!!