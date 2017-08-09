Immaculate inside and out! This four bedroom, two bath Twin Oaks home boasts beautiful wood laminate flooring, warm colors and abundant storage. Dual sinks in both bathrooms, security system, sprinkler system, upgraded fixtures, appliances and hardware. The home is pre-wired for whole house audio that includes outdoor speakers. Outside you will find a large covered back porch with a wrap around deck to enjoy BBQ's and entertaining. Secure metal storage building for yard/hobby equipment. New granite kitchen counter tops and new backsplash. Upgraded wall surrounding fireplace with new mantle.