Beautiful home in a great area! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home spacious, open and has lots of storage. Large back yard has covered deck, Hot Tub and beautiful shade from large pine trees! The kitchen, dinning and living room are open for an easy flow throughout the home. Large bar with seating is perfect for entertaining! This home also has a split bedroom arrangement and off of the master bedroom is a large game room/office. This room is accessable from the back porch. Extra parking for your boat, RV or extra vehicles! So much potential in this large home, in a great area of the city! Call for your appointment!