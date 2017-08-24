3601 Green Ridge Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
August 27, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
3601 Green Ridge Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$209 900
Agent Information
Large wonderful family home in a great location. Huge rooms. Mature landscaping.Brand new roof and complete new sewer line. February of 2017. Patio ceiling repaired and painted. July 14, 2017. Very comfortable family living. Accessible to shopping, banking, hospitals, and Bowie Elementary. Close to Loop 306. Room for a pool or tennis court. Ready for new family.