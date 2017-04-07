Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Buffalo Heights!!! This home is not quite 2 years old!!! Open floor plan in the kitchen and living room with high ceilings give this home a very spacious feel. Granite counter tops and stained cabinets throughout the home. The huge master bathroom with his and her sinks and closets. Deep tub and separate shower. Split bedrooms with plenty of floor and closet space. 1 acre interior lot with endless landscaping possibilites!!! Priced to Sell!!!