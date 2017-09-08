WOW! Just installed brand new carpet! Ready for a new owner. Seller willing to give a $4000 allowance for decorating or fresh paint. Now move in ready. Beautiful home in Southland at a reasonable price! You will be amazed by the beautiful arched entry in the foyer as you walk in the front door. This home offers a large laundry room with a sink, big kitchen with a walk- in pantry and abundant closet space throughout. The huge kitchen opens up to both the living area and dining room. You will love the oversized master suite with a huge walk-in closet. All three guest bedrooms also offer a lot of room. Beautiful crown molding throughout. Low maintenance landscape!