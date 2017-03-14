This 2,176 square foot home is well worth the look! We invite you to add this spacious 3BR/2BA home with high/no popcorn ceilings, open floor plan that's ideal for family gatherings and entertaining to your house hunting list!. Large kitchen, kitchen island and pantry. Split bedrooms with a large master bedroom and bathroom. Mature oak trees and landscape with sprinkler system front and back. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and school.