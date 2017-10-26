Look what we found, a comfy home that is life-ready! This 3 bdrm/2 bath home offers a split bedroom floor plan, a spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters & stainless appliances. A traditional fireplace and high ceilings add character to the living area. And your master suite just isn¿t a master unless you have his & hers vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower and large closet...good news, this IS a master suite! And the amenities keep coming, so take a look for your self.