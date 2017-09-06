">Need a home with an easy commute to a great elementary school? You wont do any better than this property just across the street from Lamar Elementary. The entry draws you in then opens to a spacious living room with high ceilings, a corner fireplace and ceramic floors. The ceramic floors continue to the kitchen finished with stainless appliances and barstool seating at the center island topped with accent lighting and all is open to the adjacent dining area. The split floor plan make this a private master suite. And your master suite just isn't a master unless you have his & hers vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower and large closet...good news, this IS a master suite!The amenities just keep coming in this life-ready home full of character.