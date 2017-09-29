Steps away from Meadow Creek Park, this extraordinary suburban home is now available. It has all of the items on your wish list: a vast, lush yard with shady Pecan trees and amazing landscaping, a sprinkler system, a three- car garage, RV and boat parking, and room for a garden. And that is just the exterior! The custom interior has what we all wish we had, segmented space, The incredible kitchen contains a Jen-air cooktop, pantry, enough counter space for 10, an island, and cabinets worthy of Joanna Gaines. The master suite has a reading nook, two vanities, separate tub and shower, and his and hers closets. If you're looking for even more bonus space, consider the office that could also serve as a game/media room and the workshop neatly tucked away in the garage. Don't miss out on your chance to view this remarkable home.