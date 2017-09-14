3326 Cornell Ave , San Angelo, TX 76904
When:
September 17, 2017 -
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Address
3326 Cornell Ave
San Angelo, TX 76904
Asking:
$125 900
Agent Information
Cute, cute, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! Lots of character! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. Open kitchen with large dining area with French doors to patio. Complete new heating/AC unit in 2013! New roof and two sides of the fence have been replaced. The deck overlooking the backyard has also been rebuilt. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey. Owner's pride shows. A must see!!